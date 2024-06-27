Left Menu

Heavy rains kills two, injures 20 in Balochistan

At least two people were killed, and 20 sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:52 IST
Heavy rains kills two, injures 20 in Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two people were killed, and 20 sustained injuries due to heavy rains in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district, ARY News reported on Thursday. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in its report, revealed that the rain-related incidents claimed lives in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

One of the injured persons is critical, the PDMA said, according to ARY News. Following heavy rains, an emergency was declared in the hospitals in the area, to treat the injured people.

Maximum areas in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan were without electricity due to the collapse of several electricity poles. According to the PDMA report, the Pakistan Army, FC, and PDMA have initiated a rescue effort in the affected regions, and people have been relocated to safer locations.

A weather forecast earlier predicted rain was expected with wind/thunderstorms in Balochistan's Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob, and Barkhan districts. With sewer manholes not intended for proper rainwater drainage, several regions across Pakistan continue to face the wrath of torrential rains, resulting in loss of lives and, at times, clogged roads, flooding of fields, and excessive traffic jams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024