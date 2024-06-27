Left Menu

Ashdod man arrested for smuggling e-cigarettes

The Israel Tax Authority reported that Moshe Rosen, a resident of Ashdod, was arrested on suspicion of operating a smuggling and distribution system of electronic cigarettes from the territories of the Palestinian Authority to the territory of the State of Israel.

It is alleged that Rosen produced fictitious documents and used false names in order to hide his involvement in the operation of a distribution system of electronic cigarettes. As part of the investigation, an illegal laboratory was uncovered which is suspected to have been used for the production and preparation of electronic cigarettes.

During a search of the area, jerrycans filled with liquids that had the names of flavors written on them, dozens of units of electronic cigarettes with liquid inside and machines with syringes allegedly used to mix the liquids with nicotine were seized. Also, hundreds of units of electronic cigarettes and printing machines of the brand were seized. (ANI/TPS)

