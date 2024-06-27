Left Menu

India, US issue travel advisories for Lebanon amid rising security concerns

India, US issue travel advisories for Lebanon amid rising security concerns
A fire blazes on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions and a volatile security landscape in Lebanon, both India and the United States have issued stern travel advisories, urging their citizens to exercise caution and reconsider travel plans to the Middle Eastern nation. Russia's embassy in Beirut has also called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon until the situation settles down in the southern part of the country.

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon advised all Indian nationals to remain vigilant and maintain communication with the Embassy through designated channels. In a statement, the embassy emphasised, "In view of the current situation in Lebanon, all Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through our Email address: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or through emergency helpline number +961-76860128." Similarly, the US Embassy in Lebanon highlighted the unpredictable security environment, warning US citizens to strongly reconsider any plans to visit Lebanon.

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly," the embassy stated. It specifically cautioned against travel to certain regions, including southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements. Both embassies underscored the importance of staying informed about local developments and maintaining awareness of one's surroundings.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have risen sharply since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing military campaign by Israel in Gaza. Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has been firing missiles, mortars and drones into Israel, and Israel has returned that fire, CNN reported. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the mountainous border have fled as concerns intensify about the possible outbreak of another full-fledged war. (ANI)

