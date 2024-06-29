Left Menu

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 29th June.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 29th June.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to President Ramkalawan on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

