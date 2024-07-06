Biden Opens Up About CNN Debate With Trump: 'A Bad Episode'

President Joe Biden, in his first television interview since the contentious CNN debate with Donald Trump, openly reflected on his performance, admitting it was a 'bad episode' and taking full responsibility for the outcome. Following a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden spoke with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos began by referencing Biden's team's description of the debate as a 'bad night.' Biden unreservedly agreed, stating, 'Sure did.' When asked about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's concerns regarding the debate as a sign of a serious issue, Biden clarified, 'It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted.'

Regarding his preparation, Biden explained it was inadequate due to an illness. 'I was sick. I was feeling terrible,' he disclosed, noting that medical tests had ruled out COVID-19 but confirmed he had a severe cold. Addressing whether he reviewed the debate footage, Biden responded, 'I don't think I did, no.'

When questioned about his awareness of the poor performance during the debate, Biden admitted, 'Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine.' He reflected on his usual preparation methods, which didn't suit the debate setting, and disclosed his awareness of his lagging poll numbers and Trump's numerous false statements during the debate.

'But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?' Stephanopoulos inquired. 'Well, I just had a bad night,' Biden reiterated. (ANI)

