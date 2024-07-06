Left Menu

Biden Opens Up About CNN Debate With Trump: 'A Bad Episode'

In his first TV interview post-CNN debate, President Joe Biden described his performance as a 'bad episode,' taking full responsibility. Interviewed by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Biden attributed his struggles to exhaustion and illness but affirmed no serious health issues were present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:17 IST
US President Joe Biden attends campaign event at Sherman Middle School, in Madison (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden, in his first television interview since the contentious CNN debate with Donald Trump, openly reflected on his performance, admitting it was a 'bad episode' and taking full responsibility for the outcome. Following a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden spoke with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos began by referencing Biden's team's description of the debate as a 'bad night.' Biden unreservedly agreed, stating, 'Sure did.' When asked about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's concerns regarding the debate as a sign of a serious issue, Biden clarified, 'It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted.'

Regarding his preparation, Biden explained it was inadequate due to an illness. 'I was sick. I was feeling terrible,' he disclosed, noting that medical tests had ruled out COVID-19 but confirmed he had a severe cold. Addressing whether he reviewed the debate footage, Biden responded, 'I don't think I did, no.'

When questioned about his awareness of the poor performance during the debate, Biden admitted, 'Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault, mine. Nobody's fault but mine.' He reflected on his usual preparation methods, which didn't suit the debate setting, and disclosed his awareness of his lagging poll numbers and Trump's numerous false statements during the debate.

'But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke?' Stephanopoulos inquired. 'Well, I just had a bad night,' Biden reiterated. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

