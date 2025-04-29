Carney's Comeback: Canada's Election Conundrum

Canada's incumbent Liberals have retained power in the latest election, but forming a majority government remains uncertain, as reported by CTV News and CBC. While Prime Minister Mark Carney sought a strong mandate to tackle U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and potential annexation, the Liberals have not secured the 172 seats needed for a majority.

The current standings show the Liberals leading with 139 seats, trailed by the Conservatives at 107, as per CBC data. Carney's firm stance against Washington's tariffs and his plans to lessen U.S. dependency played a crucial role in the campaign. Meanwhile, the Conservatives gained unexpected momentum, despite calling for change after prolonged Liberal governance.

The outcome signifies a remarkable turnaround for the Liberals, previously trailing in polls before unpopular former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down and Trump's threats emerged. Carney's economic expertise was a notable factor, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's focus on domestic issues resonated with voters. The election remains a pivotal moment in Canadian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)