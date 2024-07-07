Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Launch Awaam Pakistan, Promising Systemic Change

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have officially launched their new political party, Awaam Pakistan, in Islamabad, as Dawn reported. The event marks their departure from traditional party norms, aiming to introduce a novel approach to governance in a nation facing persistent challenges.

The formation of Awaam Pakistan was hinted at weeks ago with a video emphasizing the party's slogan, 'Awaam Pakistan: Badlein ge nizam' (People of Pakistan: We will change the system). Addressing a crowd of supporters, Ismail expressed concerns over Pakistan's decline in comparison to its regional neighbors, citing educational and economic disparities, as reported by Dawn.

'If you believe that we have the right to move forward [...] then join us, we will stand with you and rebuild Pakistan,' Ismail said, committing to a maximum of two terms for any senior party member and rejecting dynastic politics. Highlighting Pakistan's fall behind even Nepal in human development, Ismail outlined Awaam Pakistan's key principles: meritocracy, leadership term limits, and a firm stance against hereditary political systems.

'Our goal is to provide equal economic opportunities to every Pakistani,' he declared, calling on those disillusioned by current politics to support their cause. Abbasi echoed his sentiments, criticizing the political elite for prioritizing personal gain over public service.

'Politics has become about retaining power instead of serving the people,' Abbasi said, envisioning Awaam Pakistan as a grassroots movement centered on constitutional integrity and parliamentary democracy.

'We are presenting an idea, not just another political faction,' he emphasized, stating that party membership would be based on ability and ethical conduct, not just electability. Awaam Pakistan seeks contributors with principles, not opportunists, and dismisses the traditional left-right ideological split, focusing instead on national upliftment.

'Our mission is to rejuvenate a nation neglected by those who swore to uphold its Constitution,' Abbasi stated. Despite criticisms from Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who questioned the motives and effectiveness of the party's founders, Awaam Pakistan intends to release a detailed mission statement outlining policy initiatives within weeks, promising actionable solutions to Pakistan's critical issues.

