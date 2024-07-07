Rana Sanaullah Accuses Imran Khan of Plotting Chaos from Jail

Rana Sanaullah, advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political and Public Affairs, ignited controversy on Saturday by alleging that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, is plotting to create political chaos from behind bars. Speaking on Geo News' 'Naya Pakistan' program, Sanaullah stated that the court has prohibited Khan from holding political meetings within the jail. He emphasized that the PTI founder is not authorized to orchestrate plans for chaos while incarcerated, citing unspecified evidence from jail authorities to back his claims.

"We do not have audio or video evidence ourselves, but those responsible for security inside the jail do," Sanaullah clarified. His remarks come amid complaints from PTI leaders who claimed they were denied access to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail despite waiting for hours. The adviser also criticized PTI's plan to hold a rally in Islamabad during the holy month of Muharram, suggesting the move was intended to sow political turmoil.

Sanaullah argued, "The PTI's desire to hold a public rally in Muharram is inappropriate and can lead to political chaos." He distanced the government from the decision to deny PTI permission for the rally in Islamabad, which was reported by Geo News. PTI cancelled its rally after the chief commissioner of the federal capital revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event. Subsequently, PTI leaders approached the Islamabad High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against the administration for revoking the rally's permission.

Sanaullah further alleged that foreign elements supported PTI during the riots on May 9, 2023, following Imran Khan's arrest, aiming to destabilize Pakistan. He claimed that enemy countries are attempting to sow anarchy in Pakistan through PTI, referencing protests targeting both civilian and military installations, including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, which the military termed a "Black Day", resulting in arrests under the Army Act.

On the topic of foreign aid allegedly received by PTI, Sanaullah indicated a willingness to disclose evidence if the federal cabinet decides to publicize such information, as reported by Geo News.

