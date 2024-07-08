Left-Wing NFP Leads Second Round of France's Legislative Elections

Left Menu

Exit polls suggest a major political shift in France as the left-wing National Popular Front (NFP) leads the second round of snap legislative elections, challenging previous far-right dominance. Voter turnout is high, hinting at a hung parliament scenario.

Supporters of the French far-left opposition party react after partial results in the second round of the early Frech parliamentary elections in Paris (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Exit polls from the second round of France's snap legislative elections indicate a significant shift in political fortunes, with the left-wing National Popular Front (NFP) emerging as the leading party in parliament, Al Jazeera reported. This comes after President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance faced a substantial defeat in European elections, prompting the call for these urgent legislative polls.

Voter turnout has been robust, with the Interior Ministry reporting nearly 60 percent participation by 1500 GMT, on track to be the highest in over four decades. The second round followed a first round where the far-right National Rally (RN) dominated, capturing approximately a third of the vote. In a contest where 501 seats out of 577 were up for grabs in the second round, the NFP and its allies mobilized to challenge the RN's first-round lead. The remaining 76 seats were secured outright in the initial voting phase.

The outcome has surprised many observers, particularly as the RN, expected to lead after the first round, now faces a third-place projection. This shift marks a stark departure from earlier predictions, where the RN was anticipated to emerge as the dominant force in the French parliament, possibly even securing an outright majority, as reported by Al Jazeera. Disappointment looms large for the RN, as their hopes of ascending to power have been dashed by a concerted effort from left-wing and centrist factions to thwart their electoral ambitions.

According to the latest projections, the left-wing NFP coalition is set to secure between 172 to 192 seats, followed by the RN with 132 to 152 seats, and President Macron's centrist coalition closely behind with 150 to 170 seats. However, none of these coalitions are expected to attain a majority, suggesting a hung parliament scenario. Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (06:00 GMT) across France for the decisive second round, with forecasts indicating a turnout higher than that of the first round. Security concerns prompted the deployment of approximately 30,000 police personnel nationwide, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Ahead of potential post-election demonstrations, some luxury stores and banks in central Paris pre-emptively boarded up their windows. Polls closed at 6 pm (16:00 GMT) in smaller municipalities, while voting continued until 8 pm (18:00 GMT) in major cities across France, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

