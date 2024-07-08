Left Menu

French PM Gabriel Attal Resigns Amid Election Turmoil

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigned, citing the Paris Olympics as priority, while the NFP emerges as a major force. The election results indicated a hung parliament, signaling shifts in French politics and raising questions on future policy directions and European stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:05 IST
French PM Gabriel Attal Resigns Amid Election Turmoil
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal reacts after second round results of the 2024 snap legislative elections. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation on Monday, stressing his commitment to remain in office until a successor is found, with the Paris Olympics looming as a critical event. This development follows initial projections from Sunday's vote showing the NFP securing a plurality but falling short of an absolute majority. President Macron's party trailed in second place, while the right-wing National Rally claimed third.

Despite his resignation, Attal expressed willingness to stay on if needed, particularly with the Olympics set to commence on July 26. In his resignation speech, he highlighted the diminished risks of a left-wing France Insoumise majority, the rise of the National Rally, and the potential dilution of the values his movement embraces.

The election signified a shift in French politics, with the National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, making significant gains. Bardella criticized Macron for creating uncertainty and instability. Socialist leader Olivier Faure stressed the NFP's mandate to repeal Macron's pension reforms, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked on the international reactions to the elections.

In Paris, public reactions were mixed, with demonstrations against fascism and celebrations by leftist supporters. Macron's move to dissolve parliament and call snap elections followed a European Parliament defeat to the National Rally, leading to the formation of the NFP as a counterbalance to right-wing advances. The election results are poised to impact European solidarity, economic stability, and Macron's influence for the remainder of his presidency.

Analysts predict a period of uncertainty as France navigates its newly divided parliament. The results may affect European backing of Ukraine, global diplomatic relations, and the EU's economic stability, reflecting broader implications for the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024