French PM Gabriel Attal Resigns Amid Election Turmoil

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation on Monday, stressing his commitment to remain in office until a successor is found, with the Paris Olympics looming as a critical event. This development follows initial projections from Sunday's vote showing the NFP securing a plurality but falling short of an absolute majority. President Macron's party trailed in second place, while the right-wing National Rally claimed third.

Despite his resignation, Attal expressed willingness to stay on if needed, particularly with the Olympics set to commence on July 26. In his resignation speech, he highlighted the diminished risks of a left-wing France Insoumise majority, the rise of the National Rally, and the potential dilution of the values his movement embraces.

The election signified a shift in French politics, with the National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, making significant gains. Bardella criticized Macron for creating uncertainty and instability. Socialist leader Olivier Faure stressed the NFP's mandate to repeal Macron's pension reforms, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked on the international reactions to the elections.

In Paris, public reactions were mixed, with demonstrations against fascism and celebrations by leftist supporters. Macron's move to dissolve parliament and call snap elections followed a European Parliament defeat to the National Rally, leading to the formation of the NFP as a counterbalance to right-wing advances. The election results are poised to impact European solidarity, economic stability, and Macron's influence for the remainder of his presidency.

Analysts predict a period of uncertainty as France navigates its newly divided parliament. The results may affect European backing of Ukraine, global diplomatic relations, and the EU's economic stability, reflecting broader implications for the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)