Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Historic Austrian Visit After 40 Years

The Indian diaspora has shared their excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in 40 years. This historic visit is a source of pride for the Indian community in Austria.

PM Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Russia, arrived in Moscow and was welcomed by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the hotel to greet the Prime Minister.

Following his Russia visit, PM Modi is set to leave for Austria. Samir from Maharashtra expressed his enthusiasm, stating that it is a great initiative for enhancing cultural and economic ties. Similarly, Gaurav from Punjab and Amarjeet from Chandigarh shared their excitement about the long-awaited visit. Vikramjeet Singh from Punjab highlighted the visit's potential to boost Austria's tourism sector.

During his trip, PM Modi will meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss bilateral relations and explore new areas of collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainable development. Additionally, he will interact with the Indian community in Austria, known for its professionalism and contributions.

