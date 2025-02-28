US-UK Trade Agreement: Forging Economic Ties

The United States and the United Kingdom are in the midst of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint news conference on Thursday.

President Trump expressed optimism, stating, "We're going to have a great trade agreement," indicating a strong commitment to creating a beneficial economic pact for both nations. "We're going to end up with a very good trade agreement for both countries, and we're working on that as we speak," he added.

Prime Minister Starmer highlighted that the foundation of the new economic deal would be rooted in advanced technology, underlining its importance in reinforcing the already robust trading relationship between the U.S. and the UK.

