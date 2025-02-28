US-UK Trade Agreement: Forging Economic Ties
The United States and Britain are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, focused on advanced technology, to bolster their strong economic relationship. U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced efforts to achieve a mutually beneficial deal.
- Country:
- United States
The United States and the United Kingdom are in the midst of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint news conference on Thursday.
President Trump expressed optimism, stating, "We're going to have a great trade agreement," indicating a strong commitment to creating a beneficial economic pact for both nations. "We're going to end up with a very good trade agreement for both countries, and we're working on that as we speak," he added.
Prime Minister Starmer highlighted that the foundation of the new economic deal would be rooted in advanced technology, underlining its importance in reinforcing the already robust trading relationship between the U.S. and the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan and Sharif Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Gaza Talks
India Favors Bilateral Dialogue as Trump Offers Mediation in China Dispute
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
India Reaffirms Bilateral Approach Amidst US Mediation Offer in China Border Dispute
Modi and Trump Reinforce Strategic Unity Amid Bilateral Talks