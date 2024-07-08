Indian Diaspora Elated Over PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria

The Indian diaspora is celebrating the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian premier in 40 years. This trip follows Modi's two-day visit to Russia, where he was received in Moscow by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Expressing their joy, members of the Indian community in Vienna highlighted the cultural and economic significance of the visit. Samir from Maharashtra remarked on the positive impact this visit could have on both nations' ties, while Gaurav from Punjab shared his excitement and anticipation for Modi's arrival.

Amardip from Chandigarh noted the rarity of such a visit and the pride it brings to the Indian population in Austria. Vikramjeet Singh from Punjab emphasized the potential boost to Austria's tourism sector, considering the significance of a visit by an Indian Prime Minister after four decades. PM Modi, speaking about his plans, mentioned meetings with Austrian leadership and exploring new trade and investment opportunities, highlighting shared democratic values and a commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

