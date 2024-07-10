Left Menu

Russia and India Align on Issue of Misleading Recruitment of Indian Nationals

The Russian embassy clarified its stance on the recruitment of Indian nationals for the Russian Army, aligning closely with India. Both nations are working towards a solution, with investigations underway into agents who misled Indian nationals into joining the army under false pretenses.

Updated: 10-07-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:47 IST
Roman Babushkin, Charge D'Affaires, Russian Embassy in India. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Russian embassy on Wednesday clarified its stance on the recruitment of Indian nationals for the Russian Army, emphasizing that Moscow and New Delhi are closely aligned on the matter. An embassy official noted Russia's commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

'We are on the same page as India on this problem. It is a common problem...We have information that these people were cheated by agents involved in criminal activities and brought through illegal channels,' Roman Babushkin, Charge D'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in India, told ANI. He added that investigations are ongoing into the agents involved in the recruitment.

'We have established a mechanism of interaction with the Indian side and are maintaining close coordination with the Indian government. We are committed to finding a solution to this problem,' the envoy said regarding Indian nationals seeking discharge from the Russian Army after being misled. Babushkin acknowledged that while some Indian nationals were duped, others voluntarily joined to earn money.

'We do not want them, and we are investigating the agents who recruited and deceived them. Agents from Russia are also under investigation. All Indian nationals in Russia are there on visitor or business visas, and we have no mechanism for recruiting Indian or other foreign nationals into our army,' Babushkin stated. 'We are investigating the agents who are cheating Indians into a war zone,' he added.

Prime Minister Modi, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took a strong stance on the issue, advocating for the early discharge of misled Indian nationals. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra conveyed that the Russian government assured an early resolution. 'The Prime Minister strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian army. The Russian side promised an early discharge of all Indian nationals,' Kwatra said in a briefing.

Several Indians were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine under the pretext of lucrative job offers. In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) dismantled a major human trafficking network targeting Indian nationals with promises of high-paying jobs abroad but sending them to the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone instead.

The CBI reported that traffickers operated an organized network, luring Indian nationals through social media channels and local contacts for well-paid jobs in Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Russia and departed for Austria on Tuesday after interacting with the Indian diaspora in Moscow. He highlighted the growing ties between India and Russia, crediting the Indian community for elevating bilateral relations. (ANI)

