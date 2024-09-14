Left Menu

Trudeau Faces Crucial By-election Test Amid Faltering Popularity

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party faces a crucial by-election in Montreal amidst declining popularity and internal dissent. The close contest with Bloc Quebecois and NDP could foreshadow the next general election results. A loss may prompt significant leadership changes within the Liberals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:10 IST
Trudeau Faces Crucial By-election Test Amid Faltering Popularity
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: X/ @JustinTrudeau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Amid weak polling numbers and simmering pressure to step down as party leader ahead of the next general elections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party are facing a crucial test in the upcoming by-polls in Montreal, Al Jazeera reported. The area has been a Liberal stronghold for years, but the upcoming vote on Monday comes at a time when Trudeau's popularity is faltering due to inflation and a deepening housing crisis.

Polls show a close race between the Liberals, Bloc Quebecois, and the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the electoral district (known in Canada as a riding) of Lasalle-Emard-Verdun. Political analysts describe the by-election as a 'litmus test' for the Liberal Party, which could foreshadow their performance in the next general election, expected before October 2025.

Rick Bisaillon, a political science professor at Concordia University, remarked, 'It's absolutely indispensable for the Liberals to hang onto this seat.' Trudeau's troubles are compounded by the NDP's decision to withdraw from a 2022 agreement that helped keep his minority government afloat.

While dumping the Liberals, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh criticized Trudeau, stating, 'Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance.' Amid struggling numbers, the Liberal Party is also suffering from internal dissent. Some Liberal MPs and staff have expressed frustration with Trudeau's leadership, reported Al Jazeera.

In June, a Liberal MP publicly urged Trudeau to step down following a by-election loss in Toronto. Others, upset by the government's stance on international issues, have declined to assist with the Montreal campaign. Benoit Frenette, a resident from Verdun, expressed his disappointment with the government, saying, 'Right now, there's a lot of dissatisfaction with Mr. Trudeau's government, and that's probably going to be felt.'

'I'm more of a nationalist at heart, so in that context, the Bloc Quebecois is an option I'm considering,' he added. Stewart Prest, a political science lecturer at the University of British Columbia, warned that a Liberal loss could mark a significant shift.

Prest stated, 'If they are unable to hold onto this riding... it gives fresh ammunition to those who are saying it's time for a significant change in the Liberal Party.' A poll on Thursday found that the Bloc Quebecois candidate in Lasalle-Emard-Verdun had a lead over the Liberal and NDP candidates, while the Conservatives trailed far behind the pack.

Bloc Quebecois leads with 29.6 percent of the vote, while the Liberals trail at 24.1 percent. The NDP is just behind with 23 percent, and the Conservatives lag far behind at 7.3 percent, as reported by Al Jazeera. Notably, PM Trudeau has been insisting that he will stay on as leader through the next election. 'Ready for Parliament's return next week,' he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

But, Prest at the University of British Columbia believes that a Liberal loss on Monday could end up being a 'turning point' for the party. 'Are they willing to continue to fight under this leader, or would you start to see stronger calls from within the party for a change in leadership?' he asked.

'It will be fascinating to watch -- if the Liberals fail to keep the seat -- if indeed the MPs are essentially jolted into action or if they continue to turn their attention elsewhere and the Liberals continue to seemingly coast towards the inevitable defeat' in the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024