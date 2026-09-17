Allies in Arms: AI, Defence, and the UK-Canada Partnership

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have held talks focusing on artificial intelligence's prospects and challenges. They underscored the necessity for cooperation between governments and the tech sector to address shared concerns and ensure online safety, according to Downing Street on Wednesday.

The two leaders also deliberated on boosting defence cooperation, particularly the roles of the Multilateral Defence Mechanism and the Defence Security Resilience Bank, which Canada leads. The DSRB has struggled to gain backing from major European countries; initially, Britain and Germany appeared to keep their distance from the initiative.

In a recent development, UK finance minister Rachel Reeves indicated in parliament that the government is now aligning more closely with Canada on the DSRB, although John Healey has since succeeded her in office. Both leaders stressed the significance of fostering strong ties with European partners, emphasizing trade and defence relations. Canada, aiming to broaden its defence alliances beyond the United States, has officially applied to join the UK's Joint Expeditionary Force.