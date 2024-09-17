Hardeep Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Jinnah-like' Mindset, Calls for National Unity

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, currently in the United States, has launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Puri accused Gandhi of possessing a 'Jinnah-like' mindset that seeks to divide the nation and create a narrative of division and insecurity.

Puri highlighted that Gandhi has failed to discuss issues concerning Sikhs while in India and questioned the government's history concerning the community. Comparing Gandhi's stance to Muhammad Ali Jinnah's, Puri suggested that Gandhi's approach is either about getting his way or causing destruction.

Puri emphasized the contributions of the RSS and praised the PM Modi government for putting the nation first. He stressed that India's ancient civilization will withstand such divisive attempts, and commended PM Modi for initiatives like the Kartarpur Corridor, which have significantly benefited the Sikh community.

The Minister additionally alleged that Gandhi's comments reflect a 'systematic sinister' attempt to divide the society instrumentally. He pointed out that such narratives could instill false insecurities among the diaspora and within other minority communities. Puri underscored the government's efforts to address grievances through democratic means and criticized Gandhi for spreading lies and rumors amid electoral contexts.

