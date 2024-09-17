India Bolsters Food Security in Namibia with Rice Donation

India has intensified its efforts to aid Namibia in bolstering its food security by shipping 1000 metric tons of rice. The consignment left Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva Port and is en route to Namibia. In a social media post, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted India's commitment to humanitarian support, especially during times of crisis.

The shipment aims to alleviate the food insecurity exacerbated by the El Nino-induced drought affecting Namibia. According to the US Embassy in Namibia, this climate phenomenon has led to worsening conditions in crop and livestock production, food price inflation, and rising unemployment.

Recent data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Report predicts that nearly 1.4 million Namibians could face acute food insecurity from September 2024 to March 2025. Historically, India and Namibia share a strong bond, with Namibia consistently viewing India as a reliable ally, particularly recalling Indian support during their liberation struggle.

