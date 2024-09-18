Left Menu

Dubai Metro Music Festival Returns for Its Fourth Edition: A Week of Musical Extravaganza

Brand Dubai and the RTA have announced the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, set to run from 21 to 27 September 2024. Five metro stations will host daily performances by 20 musicians from around the world, transforming commutes into vibrant musical experiences.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Signaling a week-long fiesta of melodies, Brand Dubai, the creative wing of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival. Scheduled from 21 to 27 September 2024, the event will convert five prominent metro stations into bustling music hubs.

Metro stations including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and DMCC will come alive with performances by talented musicians from the UAE and across the globe. 'RTA is proud to partner with Brand Dubai for this festival, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro,' said Rashed Al Mulla, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at RTA.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted the festival's role in celebrating the city's vibrant creative scene. 'This year's lineup includes exceptional global musicians, bringing a mix of traditional and cutting-edge performances to the metro stations.' The public can enjoy the free performances daily from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm, offering a diverse musical journey across different locations.

