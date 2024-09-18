UAE's Pioneering Human Rights Journey Highlighted at UN Session

Geneva [Switzerland], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) is drawing attention to the UAE's significant journey in human rights during the 57th regular session of the Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The UAE stands out as a key international partner in promoting global human rights.

The session, which began on September 9 and runs until October 9, features UAHR organizing three human rights cultural exhibitions and various international events. The association will also deliver 20 oral and written statements in Arabic, English, and French.

Led by President Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAHR's delegation includes international experts and Emirati volunteers who are assisting in organizing the exhibitions. These events highlight the UAE's achievements in fundamental rights, focusing on climate protection, environmental safety, promoting peace, tolerance, coexistence, and smart digital justice.

UAHR is also hosting international seminars attended by UN experts and heads of international organizations to discuss globally significant topics. The association will contribute with 15 oral statements and five written ones, addressing key human rights issues and underscoring the UAE's ongoing efforts in this field. The UAE remains dedicated to providing humanitarian support in cooperation with UN bodies and mechanisms.

