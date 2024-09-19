Sheikh Hamdan Discusses UAE's Global Vision with Foreign Affairs Minister in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, engaged in high-level talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi. The discussions focused on the leadership's vision to promote global peace, development, and cooperation, aligning with the goals of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its initiatives aimed at elevating the UAE's global position and building strategic international partnerships. The dialogue covered national and regional issues, emphasizing the UAE's collaborative efforts to bolster regional stability and security. It also examined ways to support the nation's ambitious development plans, emphasizing sustainable prosperity for the Emirati people.

The meeting underscored the importance of integrating the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to foster robust international partnerships through public diplomacy. Discussions also included frameworks for national security and foreign policy, improvements in consular services, and enhanced diplomatic efforts. Key attendees included Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and other senior officials.

