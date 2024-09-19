PM Modi's US Visit: Strengthening India-US Ties and the Future of Quad

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has officially announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, which will present a crucial opportunity for discussions with President Joe Biden. Both leaders are expected to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the U.S., highlighting significant bilateral and multilateral initiatives.

Misri's remarks were made during a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, emphasizing that the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit will allow PM Modi to acknowledge President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's leadership. 'The Quad event provides the Prime Minister with an opportunity to thank both leaders for their leadership in giving momentum and salience to the Quad partnership,' Misri stated.

The Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is a strategic alliance focused on diplomatic and security issues. Misri noted, 'There will be a substantive engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, who will review the broad-ranging strategic partnership between India and the U.S., encompassing various aspects of human endeavour.'

During his visit from September 21-23, PM Modi will also engage with business and industry leaders and the Indian diaspora in the United States. His itinerary includes a stop in President Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, followed by various high-level meetings in New York, such as the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.

'Throughout these three days, PM Modi will participate in multiple engagements, starting with the Quad summit and several bilateral meetings. A special event, the Cancer Moonshot, will also occur on the sidelines,' Misri elaborated. On September 22, Modi will interact with the Indian community in Long Island, New York. Regarding a potential meeting with former President Donald Trump, Misri mentioned that schedules are still being finalized, and more updates will follow.

The Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted in Wilmington by President Biden, will focus on progress and set the agenda for assisting Indo-Pacific countries in achieving their development goals. India will host the following summit in 2025. Modi's address at the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN will center on 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.'

(With inputs from agencies.)