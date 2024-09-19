Education Crisis in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: A Call for Urgent Reforms

The educational landscape in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) is marked by significant neglect, with a growing number of locals expressing frustration over the government's failure to implement meaningful reforms. Schools in the area often lack basic facilities and essential resources, leading to subpar educational outcomes. Both parents and students lament the government's insufficient investment in public education, leaving them with limited viable options.

This ongoing neglect not only hampers individual growth but also stifles the community's overall development, prompting urgent calls for government intervention. A local resident expressed his frustration, stating, 'The educational infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is in a state of disrepair, leaving residents feeling deprived and frustrated. Poor schools, limited job opportunities, and high education costs have exacerbated the situation. Parents are forced to make significant financial sacrifices to afford private schools, which have become lucrative businesses.'

The resident further noted that even after completing education, many young people struggle with unemployment. 'However, even after completing their education, many young people struggle to find employment. Local residents are dismayed by the government's inaction in addressing these issues. Corruption, inadequate facilities, teacher shortages, and a lack of job prospects have fuelled a sense of despair among the youth,' he stated.

For years, POJK residents have yearned for a better administration that prioritizes their development. 'Their concerns and aspirations are largely ignored,' he added. Considerable dissatisfaction exists among POJK residents due to perceived neglect from both local and national authorities. Critics argue that the POJK government and Islamabad are more focused on political strategies and election campaigns than on addressing urgent development issues. This perceived neglect exacerbates existing problems, deepening public frustration. POJK grapples with a complex mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges impacting its current conditions. The region's intricate political status and governance problems continue to hinder its development and affect residents' quality of life.

