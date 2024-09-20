Qatar Airways Implements Ban on Pagers and Walkie-Talkies from Beirut Following Explosions

Qatar Airways has prohibited all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The airline announced that the restriction applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.

In a post on X, Qatar Airways stated, 'Effective immediately: Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.' The action follows walkie-talkie and pager explosions in Lebanon that resulted in devastating consequences. In the latest attacks on Wednesday, at least 20 people lost their lives and over 450 were injured, authorities reported according to Al Jazeera.

The latest attack occurred just a day after 12 people were killed, and more than 2,800 others were wounded in a coordinated explosion of pagers in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon, aiming to secure northern Israel and enable the return of residents to their homes.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, 'The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields--turning southern Lebanon into a war zone. The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals.' Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a 'new phase' in the war, focusing on the northern arena.

Sharing a post on X, Gallant said, 'We are at the start of a new phase in the war - we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena, and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed.' Earlier on Wednesday, dozens of ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross worked to rescue and evacuate those wounded after walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, according to a CNN report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)