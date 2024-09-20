Shanghai Struck by Two Typhoons in a Week, Flooding and Evacuations Ensue

Flooding wreaked havoc on roads and neighborhoods in Shanghai on Friday, as the city grappled with its second typhoon in a week. Torrential rainfall from Typhoon Pulasan shattered local records in some areas. This came just days after Typhoon Bebinca, the fiercest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, inflicted substantial damage on Monday, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

The second typhoon brought winds topping 83 km/h and made landfall on Thursday night. Authorities evacuated approximately 112,000 residents, and temporary suspensions were put in place for ferry and train services. Social media videos showed residents wading through calf-deep water across different neighborhoods. Fortunately, no severe damage or casualties have been reported. More than 300 mm of rain was recorded in just six hours at two weather stations, the highest ever in those districts since records began. Around a dozen vehicles were shown breaking down due to flooding in those areas.

By 11 am, many areas initially flooded had dried up, according to CNA. As the storm neared on Thursday, parts of Shanghai heightened their typhoon alert levels. The storm is expected to gradually weaken as it moves inland, Xinhua reported, although heavy rains persisted through Friday morning.

Earlier in the week, Typhoon Bebinca caused significant disruptions, toppling over 1,800 trees and cutting off electricity to 30,000 homes. The city evacuated over 400,000 residents in anticipation. Scientists argue that climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, is increasing the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events. China is the world's leading emitter of greenhouse gases, although its emissions per capita are lower compared to the United States.

Shanghai suffered major disruptions on Monday with Typhoon Bebinca's landfall. Winds reached 130 km/h, forcing the grounding of all flights at major airports and suspending train and ferry services during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. The China Meteorological Administration issued a red typhoon warning for gale-force winds and heavy rains, leading to the closure of highways and bridges as a precaution.

