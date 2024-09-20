Pakistan's Passport Crisis: 800,000 Applications in Limbo Amid Bureaucratic Delays

Pakistan is grappling with a significant passport backlog, with approximately 800,000 applicants awaiting their documents due to a delay in government funding for a new advanced printing machine, according to Daily Pakistan. Despite finalizing a tender and placing an order, the PKR 2.9 billion required has yet to be released by the Finance Division, leading to substantial processing delays.

The Passport and Immigration Department, which generates an annual revenue of between PKR 50 and 51 billion, has been unable to meet demand due to the lack of new equipment. Officials within the department have voiced their frustration, noting that their significant financial contributions have not translated into the necessary resources to handle the surge in passport applications.

A senior official disclosed to Daily Pakistan under anonymity that the department receives 72,000 to 75,000 applications daily but can only process 22,000 due to the equipment deficit, leaving thousands of applicants in uncertainty. The situation is exacerbated by import restrictions that impede the acquisition of essential machinery. Despite the completion of legal procedures and order placement, bureaucratic hurdles continue to delay the purchase of the new machine, significantly affecting individuals in urgent need of passports.

Adding to the woes, a report from the Henley Passport Index has ranked the Pakistani passport as the fourth least favorable in the world for the fourth consecutive year, sharing the 100th spot with Yemen. This index evaluates the travel documents of 199 countries based on visa-free access, with Pakistan's passport offering entry to just 33 destinations without prior visa requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)