Israel Conducts Targeted Strike in Beirut Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

In a significant escalation, Israel has executed a 'targeted strike' on Beirut, marking the first strike on the Lebanese capital since July, according to The Washington Post. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed details of the operation on Friday but withheld specifics regarding the precise target.

Reports indicate extensive damage in a southern Beirut suburb, a stronghold of Hezbollah. Photos depict wrecked vehicles and debris-strewn streets. Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported 59 injuries and eight fatalities resulting from the attack.

Earlier, Israel claimed airstrikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon. The militant group retaliated by launching approximately 140 rockets into northern Israel, targeting what they alleged to be Israeli military sites.

This exchange follows severe Israeli bombardments that have intensified since the Gaza War, heightening regional tensions. Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah recently vowed retaliation for Israel's prior actions which resulted in numerous casualties.

Recent attacks in Lebanon, including explosions involving pagers and walkie-talkies, have had devastating impacts. Al Jazeera reported at least 20 fatalities and over 450 injuries from Wednesday's attacks, following another deadly coordinated explosion the day before.

The IDF announced ongoing operations targeting Hezbollah's capabilities and infrastructure to secure northern Israel and enable residents' return. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 'new phase' in the conflict, focusing resources on improving security in the north.

