Moscow Meeting Spotlights Parliamentary Cooperation

Maryam bin Theneya, the Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held a significant meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, in Moscow. The discussion aimed at exploring avenues to strengthen cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Both parties underscored the necessity of boosting parliamentary communication and collaboration on issues of mutual interest within parliamentary forums.

This interaction highlights the ongoing efforts to improve international parliamentary relations and sets the stage for future cooperative initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)