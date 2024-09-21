PM Modi Embarks on Landmark US Visit, to Attend Quad Summit and UN 'Summit of the Future'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the US for a three-day visit on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of the Quad as a coalition of like-minded nations aiming to ensure peace, development, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. In his departure statement, PM Modi mentioned the visit's pivotal agendas, including attending the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington and addressing the UN General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future' in New York.

Modi expressed his anticipation for the Quad Summit, stating, "I look forward to joining President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese, and Prime Minister Kishida. The forum has become crucial for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific." Addressing his engagement with Biden, he said, "My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good."

During his visit, PM Modi will participate in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and also have interactions with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders. "I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are key stakeholders in our unique partnership," Modi stated.

Highlighting the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly, Modi called it a significant opportunity for the global community to set the path for humanity's betterment. "I will share views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest," he noted. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had termed the summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, also confirmed Modi's participation on social media platform X.

The visit underscores the robust India-US strategic partnership, spanning a wide array of areas driven by shared democratic values and mutual interests. Notably, India and the US conduct several bilateral and multilateral military exercises, highlighting their deepening defense collaboration.

