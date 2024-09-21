Dubai Chamber of Commerce Inaugurates Georgian Business Council to Boost Bilateral Trade

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, operating under Dubai Chambers, announced the establishment of the Georgian Business Council. This initiative aims to promote joint opportunities between private sectors in Dubai and Georgia, supporting the growth of bilateral trade and investment.

The move underscores Dubai's increasing appeal among Georgian companies and investors. Last year, non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Georgia grew 8.5 percent, reaching AED1.76 billion. By H1 2024, 89 active Georgian companies were registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The first annual general meeting of the Georgian Business Council discussed enhancing cooperation and organizing bilateral business events.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, expressed pride in supporting the launch, emphasizing its role in boosting bilateral relations by fostering a collaborative ecosystem. The Council will facilitate doing business in Dubai for Georgian companies, serving as a platform for advocacy and sustainable success.

Country-specific Business Councils represent investor nationalities in Dubai, promoting bilateral trade and investments. These councils are effective platforms for companies to communicate and form partnerships. Dubai Chamber of Commerce aims to increase these councils to represent diverse investor nationalities, supporting global market expansion and unified advocacy efforts.

