PM Modi to Attend Pivotal 'Summit of the Future' at UN Headquarters

On September 23, PM Narendra Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Summit aims to forge international consensus on current and future challenges, culminating in a 'Pact for the Future.'

Summit of the Future, director Michele Griffin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN Headquarters in New York. Celebrating the UN's 80th anniversary, the summit will aim to produce a 'Pact for the Future,' along with two annexes: the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Summit director Michele Griffin stated that India is a major advocate for the changes the summit aims to achieve. 'We are thrilled that PM Modi is coming. India is a significant voice on the world stage and of the global south. One crucial goal is to ensure international cooperation better represents and serves the global south, particularly in areas like Security Council reform and international finance,' she said.

The summit gathers world leaders to build a new international consensus on creating a better present and safeguarding the future. Griffin emphasized India's importance in peace operations, noting ongoing conflicts around the world. The summit aims to address these conflicts and improve global cooperation mechanisms to prevent, resolve, and manage conflicts more effectively.

'The summit's primary goal is to restore trust in international cooperation. We shall address commitments and promises made while preparing for emerging threats and opportunities. Producing an action-oriented 'Pact for the Future' will be a key outcome, focusing on sustainable development, international peace, and strengthening global governance,' Griffin added.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

