PM Modi to Attend Pivotal 'Summit of the Future' at UN Headquarters

On September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN Headquarters in New York. Celebrating the UN's 80th anniversary, the summit will aim to produce a 'Pact for the Future,' along with two annexes: the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Summit director Michele Griffin stated that India is a major advocate for the changes the summit aims to achieve. 'We are thrilled that PM Modi is coming. India is a significant voice on the world stage and of the global south. One crucial goal is to ensure international cooperation better represents and serves the global south, particularly in areas like Security Council reform and international finance,' she said.

The summit gathers world leaders to build a new international consensus on creating a better present and safeguarding the future. Griffin emphasized India's importance in peace operations, noting ongoing conflicts around the world. The summit aims to address these conflicts and improve global cooperation mechanisms to prevent, resolve, and manage conflicts more effectively.

'The summit's primary goal is to restore trust in international cooperation. We shall address commitments and promises made while preparing for emerging threats and opportunities. Producing an action-oriented 'Pact for the Future' will be a key outcome, focusing on sustainable development, international peace, and strengthening global governance,' Griffin added.

