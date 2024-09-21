US President Biden welcomes Australian PM Albanese, highlights progress in bilateral ties

US President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia on September 20 in Wilmington, Delaware where the President thanked the Prime Minister for his partnership and highlighted the progress made in strengthening bilateral ties since Albanese official visit to Washington, DC, last October. The leaders underscored that the US-Australia alliance remains the core of the bilateral relationship, and welcomed the depth of cooperation across its three pillars: defence and security, economic, and climate and clean energy, the White House said in a press release.

The leaders noted the recent Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) Joint Leaders Statement reaffirming their shared commitment to advance this historic trilateral partnership and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable. Both the leaders reflected on the strength of the economic relationship and discussed progress over the past two years to modernise the Alliance in the face of new challenges, including addressing climate change and the clean energy transition. They also reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation to build more diverse and resilient critical minerals supply chains and accelerate the transition to clean energy in accordance with the "Compact" they signed in Hiroshima, Japan, in May 2023, the release added.

The two leaders also discussed their support for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, their continued assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal aggression, and their support for a sustainable ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The leaders discussed their respective diplomacy with the China and their shared concerns about China's coercive and destabilizing activities, including in the South China Sea. The President welcomed Australia's contributions to the Quad, its growing partnership with Japan, and its active engagement in the Pacific region, where the United States intends to provide USD 1.5 million to support the World Bank's efforts to strengthen correspondent banking relationships in Pacific Island countries.

The leaders committed to continue deepening the bilateral partnership to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, Albanese also shared pictures with Biden and asserted that Australia and the US have stood together for peace, prosperity and stability.

Sharing a post on X, Albanese wrote, "Our two nations have stood together for decades in the cause of peace, prosperity and stability. Today, we continued our work towards a stronger future. Great to see you, my friend." Notably, Biden is hosting the leaders of India, Australia, and Japan for the Quad summit and will hold bilateral meetings with them.

It will be the sixth time the leaders have all met -- the fourth time in person -- since Biden promoted the "Quad" to the leader level in 2021. This summit would mark Biden's final summit of the "Quad," an alliance he decided to elevate during his first year in office. (ANI)

