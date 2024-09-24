Left Menu

Gwadar in Chaos: Sit-in Protest Against Pakistani Coast Guard Hits Day Five

A sit-in protest led by the local transporter union has paralyzed the region of Gwadar, blocking major highways and key trade routes. The protest, in response to grievances against the Pakistani Coast Guard, has left hundreds of travellers and transporters stranded, escalating tensions and highlighting government inaction.

Representative Image (Photo/X@BalochistanPost). Image Credit: ANI
A sit-in protest against alleged misconduct by the Pakistani Coast Guard has entered its fifth day, bringing Gwadar to a standstill. Led by the local transporter union, the protest began after authorities failed to address the group's grievances, even after an ultimatum expired, reports The Balochistan Post.

The ongoing demonstration has caused chaos in Gwadar, with long lines of vehicles stranded on critical trade and transport routes. Hundreds of travellers and transporters are left helpless, caught in the conflict between frustrated locals and an indifferent administration. 'We've been protesting for three days, but the administration refuses to listen,' one demonstrator told The Balochistan Post, reflecting growing resentment among residents.

The local transporter alliance, representing drivers and transporters, has raised serious concerns about mistreatment by the Pakistani Coast Guard. Despite multiple negotiation attempts, authorities have ignored their demands, worsening an already volatile situation. Protesters have vowed to intensify their sit-in, holding district authorities responsible for the continued disruption. Joined by the Border Trade Union, they accuse the Coast Guard of inappropriate behavior and harassment. The situation exposes yet another failure of Pakistan's authorities to address local issues in Balochistan, a region already troubled by neglect and unrest, raising questions about Islamabad's governance in its restive provinces.

