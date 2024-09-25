Jaishankar Advocates Global Governance Reform at G20 Meeting
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for United Nations reform, enhanced global financial architecture, and an equitable multilateral trading system at the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting under Brazil's G20 Presidency. He highlighted the importance of giving a voice to the Global South and addressing critical development challenges.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Brazil's G20 Presidency, emphasized that the United Nations must evolve with the world, as it currently remains a prisoner of the past.
Jaishankar highlighted the necessity of reforming the UN and its subsidiary bodies to reflect the modern, interconnected, and multipolar world. He noted the UN Security Council's struggles with maintaining international peace and urged for expansion in both categories of UNSC membership, particularly for the Global South.
In addressing global financial architecture, Jaishankar called for urgent reforms in Bretton Woods institutions to tackle development challenges and climate change. He underscored the need for robust Multilateral Development Banks to bridge financing gaps and enhance development impact.
Jaishankar also stressed the importance of a reformed multilateral trading system, advocating for a rules-based, non-discriminatory framework. He called for comprehensive reform of the WTO to ensure fair competition and discourage protectionism.
Overall, Jaishankar's address urged bold, transformative actions from the G20 to create a more equitable and inclusive global governance structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
