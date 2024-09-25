Left Menu

Jaishankar Advocates Global Governance Reform at G20 Meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for United Nations reform, enhanced global financial architecture, and an equitable multilateral trading system at the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting under Brazil's G20 Presidency. He highlighted the importance of giving a voice to the Global South and addressing critical development challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:57 IST
Jaishankar Advocates Global Governance Reform at G20 Meeting
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Image: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Brazil's G20 Presidency, emphasized that the United Nations must evolve with the world, as it currently remains a prisoner of the past.

Jaishankar highlighted the necessity of reforming the UN and its subsidiary bodies to reflect the modern, interconnected, and multipolar world. He noted the UN Security Council's struggles with maintaining international peace and urged for expansion in both categories of UNSC membership, particularly for the Global South.

In addressing global financial architecture, Jaishankar called for urgent reforms in Bretton Woods institutions to tackle development challenges and climate change. He underscored the need for robust Multilateral Development Banks to bridge financing gaps and enhance development impact.

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of a reformed multilateral trading system, advocating for a rules-based, non-discriminatory framework. He called for comprehensive reform of the WTO to ensure fair competition and discourage protectionism.

Overall, Jaishankar's address urged bold, transformative actions from the G20 to create a more equitable and inclusive global governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024