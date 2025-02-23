Left Menu

Empowering Women in Peacekeeping: Global South Perspectives Shine in New Delhi

India is hosting a two-day conference focusing on women peacekeepers in UN missions, highlighting their vital contributions. Bringing together representatives from 35 nations from the Global South, the event in New Delhi is organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with other key agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:50 IST
Empowering Women in Peacekeeping: Global South Perspectives Shine in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to spotlight the vital contributions of women peacekeepers in UN missions with a two-day conference starting Monday in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the conference, which will gather representatives from 35 Troop Contributing Countries from the Global South.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the defense ministry and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, the event will address the theme 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective'. High-level representation from the United Nations will include Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator Christian Saunders.

The conference aims to bring together stakeholders in the peacekeeping domain, emphasizing the contributions and challenges faced by women peacekeepers and exploring perspectives from the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025