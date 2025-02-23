Empowering Women in Peacekeeping: Global South Perspectives Shine in New Delhi

India is set to spotlight the vital contributions of women peacekeepers in UN missions with a two-day conference starting Monday in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the conference, which will gather representatives from 35 Troop Contributing Countries from the Global South.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the defense ministry and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, the event will address the theme 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective'. High-level representation from the United Nations will include Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator Christian Saunders.

The conference aims to bring together stakeholders in the peacekeeping domain, emphasizing the contributions and challenges faced by women peacekeepers and exploring perspectives from the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)