Bangladesh's Interim Leader Strengthens Global Alliances at UNGA Amid Domestic Turmoil

Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, engaged in pivotal discussions at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday, with a particular focus on fortifying bilateral relations and expanding business cooperation. During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both parties emphasized solar panel investments and enhancing trade ties, as confirmed in Yunus's post on X.

In another significant engagement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Yunus conferred with World Bank President Ajay Banga. Yunus announced via social media that the World Bank would allocate USD 3.5 billion to Bangladesh this fiscal year to aid financial sector reforms.

Earlier, Yunus addressed the critical issue of Rohingya repatriation at a high-level UN meeting. He highlighted the severe socio-economic and environmental burdens faced by Bangladesh due to the presence of over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, stressing that repatriation is the only viable long-term solution.

Yunus took over as head of the interim government on August 8 following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid escalating protests. This visit to the United States marks his first as interim head of state, with several high-profile meetings planned alongside his upcoming address at the UNGA general debate on September 27.

