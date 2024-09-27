Left Menu

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre shines on global cultural tourism map

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has become a thriving attraction for people from different cultural backgrounds, who flock from around the world, further solidifying its position on the global cultural tourism map.

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has become a thriving attraction for people from different cultural backgrounds, who flock from around the world, further solidifying its position on the global cultural tourism map. Offering a range of innovative services and initiatives, the Centre enriches the visitor experience through cultural tours available in Arabic, English, French, Russian, Hebrew, Mandarin, Korean, and Spanish, alongside specialised tours conducted in sign language. These tours provide an in-depth exploration of the mosque's intricate Islamic architecture and the cultural narratives behind each design, underscoring the Centre's mission to showcase Islamic art and heritage.

In celebration of World Tourism Day, observed annually on 27th September, the Centre has organised a series of cultural tours for visitors, highlighting the mosque's pivotal role in promoting cultural tourism within the UAE. Over the years, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has become a key destination for both domestic and international tourists, establishing itself as an essential stop on any itinerary. The mosque plays a significant role in the cultural and tourism landscape of the nation. Reflecting its forward-thinking approach, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre offers "El-Delleel", a multimedia guide that provides immersive virtual tours in 14 languages, harnessing state-of-the-art augmented reality technology. Visitors can also explore the mosque after hours through the exclusive "Sura" night tours, available from 22:00 to 09:00 GST, extending beyond regular visiting hours. Additionally, the "Unseen Glimpses from the Mosque" tour offers a unique cultural experience, allowing guests to spend an entire day at the mosque, with club cars provided for convenience.

In recent years, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has cemented its status as one of the most important tourist destinations in the region and the world, welcoming nearly 7 million visitors annually. These guests are introduced to the stunning beauty of its Islamic architecture, which reflects the richness of Islamic civilization and emphasises values of tolerance, coexistence, and fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

