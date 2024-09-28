Left Menu

Uyghur Activist Rahima Mahmut Highlights Parallels Between Uyghur Genocide and Balochistan Exploitation at BNM Conference

At the 5th Balochistan International Conference, Uyghur activist Rahima Mahmut highlighted the similarities between China's Uyghur genocide and the exploitation of Balochistan through CPEC. Mahmut emphasized the detrimental effects on local communities and called for unity among oppressed nations to combat these injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:13 IST
Uyghur Activist Rahima Mahmut Highlights Parallels Between Uyghur Genocide and Balochistan Exploitation at BNM Conference
Rahima Mahmut speaks at the 5th Balochistan International Conference. (Photo: X/ @BNMovement_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the 5th Balochistan International Conference organized by the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Rahima Mahmut, a prominent Uyghur human rights activist, spotlighted the ongoing struggles faced by both the Baloch and Uyghur populations. Mahmut drew critical parallels between China's genocide of the Uyghurs and the exploitation of Balochistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Opening with a poignant personal account, Mahmut said, 'There are striking similarities between the atrocities and tactics used by dictators and oppressors throughout history. I left my country in 2000 and have been in exile ever since.' She warned that CPEC, though praised for promoting economic development, has detrimental effects on local communities, exacerbating exploitation and environmental destruction in Balochistan for the benefit of China.

'CPEC has primarily served China's interests while plunging Pakistan into deeper economic dependence,' she stated, noting that regions like Balochistan remain impoverished despite their natural wealth. Mahmut also likened China's occupation of East Turkestan to Pakistan's colonization of Balochistan in the mid-20th century, highlighting how both regions suffer from exploitation by their central governments. She emphasized that the international community must not overlook these interconnected struggles and called for solidarity among oppressed nations in combating their common adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024