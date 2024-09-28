US Ambassador Visits Iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, along with his family, visited the iconic Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on Saturday, offering prayers at the revered site.

Expressing his joy, Garcetti remarked, 'As a pilgrim and a tourist, it's a beautiful place to come. I can feel the power of this place and see its beauty. I am excited to share this with my family.'

He added, 'I am trying to understand India's contribution to the world's civilization.' The Jagannath Temple, dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, his sister Devi Subhadra, and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, holds a significant place in Hindu culture.

While the temple itself remains unchanged, the area within the 75-meter corridor of the boundary wall has seen recent developments. As one of the four Dhammas, the Shri Jagannath temple showcases impressive Kalinga architecture.

Puri hosts several key festivals throughout the year, including the Snana Yatra, Netrotsava, and the world-famous Rath Yatra (Car Festival) and Bahuda Yatra, drawing large crowds annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)