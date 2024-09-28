Economic Mismanagement in PoGB Leads to Major Infrastructure Setbacks

The administration in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) is under fire for its economic mismanagement, according to a WTV News report. The region suffers from significant infrastructural underdevelopment, leaving residents without essential services like clean water and electricity.

One glaring example is the Naltar Hydropower Project, planned to provide 16 MW of electricity, but has been delayed for over 15 years. The administration repeatedly pledged the project's completion by October this year but appears far from achieving this goal, leaving people to endure up to 22 hours of load shedding in the harsh winters.

A local leader from Naltar Valley criticized the project delays, stating that even if work speed increases, completion is unlikely before next year. Referring to another postponed project, the Hanzel Hydropower Plant, he lamented the government's inaction despite knowing the severe impact of load shedding on residents.

