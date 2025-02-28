Karnataka Powers Through: No Load Shedding Amid Rising Demand

Karnataka Minister K J George assured on Friday that the Energy Department is prepared to meet the state's soaring power demand of 19,000 MW for the upcoming summer months without resorting to load shedding.

The state has witnessed a marked increase in power consumption, signaling a positive shift in economic recovery, according to George. Despite the surge, a stable and uninterrupted power supply will be maintained, including seven hours for agricultural pump sets and 24-hour availability for industrial and household needs.

Efforts are directed towards enhancing transmission and distribution systems by increasing substation numbers and establishing link lines. This infrastructure upgrade aims to prevent power disruptions and optimize the use of generated electricity, ensuring it meets the significant demand rises in certain areas.

