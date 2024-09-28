Left Menu

EAHS and German Arab Horse Society Ink MoU to Boost Research Collaboration

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society and its German counterpart signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation on Arabian horse research, including shared genealogical records. The agreement was signed in Aachen, Germany, during the All Nations Cup.

28-09-2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany's Arab Horse Society, aiming to bolster cooperation in the realm of Arabian horse research.

This agreement encompasses a unified approach to maintaining genealogical records and mutual advantage from joint studies, programs, and events centering on Arabian horses.

The MoU was formalized in Aachen, Germany, witnessed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS, and Manfred Jedzini, President of the German Arab Horse Society, amid the All Nations Cup event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

