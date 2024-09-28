EAHS and German Arab Horse Society Ink MoU to Boost Research Collaboration
The Emirates Arabian Horse Society and its German counterpart signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation on Arabian horse research, including shared genealogical records. The agreement was signed in Aachen, Germany, during the All Nations Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:27 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany's Arab Horse Society, aiming to bolster cooperation in the realm of Arabian horse research.
This agreement encompasses a unified approach to maintaining genealogical records and mutual advantage from joint studies, programs, and events centering on Arabian horses.
The MoU was formalized in Aachen, Germany, witnessed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS, and Manfred Jedzini, President of the German Arab Horse Society, amid the All Nations Cup event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EAHS
- Arabian horse
- research
- MoU
- cooperation
- Emirates
- German
- Genealogical records
- All Nations Cup
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nation Mourns as Leaders Pay Tribute to Late CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury
Nation Mourns: Tributes Pour In for CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury
Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury
Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury
Jamaat-e-Islami Urges Dhaka-New Delhi Cooperation for Regional Peace