EAHS and German Arab Horse Society Ink MoU to Boost Research Collaboration

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany's Arab Horse Society, aiming to bolster cooperation in the realm of Arabian horse research.

This agreement encompasses a unified approach to maintaining genealogical records and mutual advantage from joint studies, programs, and events centering on Arabian horses.

The MoU was formalized in Aachen, Germany, witnessed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS, and Manfred Jedzini, President of the German Arab Horse Society, amid the All Nations Cup event.

