India's Strategic Diplomacy Paves Way for Historic Chagos Agreement

India discreetly facilitated dialogue between the UK and Mauritius, leading to a historic agreement on the Chagos archipelago. The deal, marking a significant geopolitical shift, restores Mauritian sovereignty and resolves decades-long disputes, reinforcing stability in the Indian Ocean region while addressing the rights of displaced Chagossians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:15 IST
Chagos Archipalego (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking diplomatic development, India has played a pivotal but understated role in mediating the Chagos archipelago agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius. Sources reveal India's steadfast support for Mauritius's stance on decolonization, coupled with efforts to foster open-minded negotiations, was instrumental in shaping a favorable resolution.

The agreement entails the UK relinquishing sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, facilitating the resettlement of displaced residents, with Mauritius gaining sovereignty over the islands. Meanwhile, the strategically significant Diego Garcia military base remains under UK-US operation. India's active diplomacy is credited with ensuring a win-win result for all parties involved, enhancing long-term security in the Indian Ocean.

India's Ministry of External Affairs praised the agreement as a completion of Mauritius's decolonization, aligning with India's principled stand on sovereignty. The move complies with international law, offering a resolution to a longstanding territorial dispute. India reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with Mauritius to bolster maritime security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

