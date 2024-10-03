India Champions Regional Unity at Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit

Attending the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha, Qatar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation. Addressing the summit, Singh acknowledged Qatar's efforts in hosting the event and emphasized India's role in promoting peace and stability within Asia.

Minister Singh announced India's support for the newly appointed ACD Secretary General, Ambassador Nasser Thamer Al-Mutairi. He praised the leadership of Bahrain and Iran during their recent chairships and expressed optimism for the upcoming chairmanship by Thailand in 2025.

Sports diplomacy was a focal point of Singh's remarks. He applauded Qatar's achievements in fostering global unity through events such as FIFA 2022 and the Asian Football Championship 2024. Singh highlighted India's own initiatives to promote inclusivity in sports, underscoring its strategic value in transcending cultural boundaries.

Singh also elaborated on India's significant efforts in enhancing regional connectivity, including developments in rail, road, and shipping sectors. He pointed out India's commitment to digital infrastructure as a linchpin for socio-economic growth, emphasizing the need for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in these projects.

Highlighting science and tech, Singh mentioned India's strides in digital public infrastructure, offering it as a model for global adoption. He also addressed education, stressing its vital role in developing competitive economies, in line with ACD's objectives. On matters of food and energy security, Singh identified Gulf countries as crucial partners with India, promoting resilient supply chains in the region.

Through cultural and tourism initiatives, Singh reiterated the importance of people-to-people connections and India's cultural ethos. He addressed climate action, underscoring India's target for net zero emissions by 2070 and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.

Concluding, Singh called for United Nations Security Council reforms to address contemporary global challenges. India's involvement in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue remains steadfast, advocating for cooperation across multiple sectors, including sports diplomacy, connectivity, and environmental actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)