India and US Forge Stronger Ties with Critical Minerals MoU

India and the US have signed an MoU on critical minerals, aiming to keep supply chains resilient. The agreement strengthens ties in the semiconductor sector and further explores partnerships in clean energy and technology. This represents a significant advancement in bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster international cooperation, India and the United States have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on critical minerals, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced. The agreement aims at enhancing semiconductor supply chain resilience and deepening collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government.

Addressing the press, Goyal noted that this was the sixth commercial dialogue between the two nations, buoyed by the critical minerals MoU. The talks encompassed sustainability, clean energy, and even prospective tourism ventures, reflecting a multifaceted approach to international partnership.

Goyal emphasized ongoing discussions to broaden engagement beyond direct bilateral ties, touching on technology and sustainability. Notably, he mentioned plans for a technology and sustainability summit and highlighted the 9th CEO Forum, which focused on expanding business collaboration in space, aviation, and clean energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

