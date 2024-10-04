India and US Forge Stronger Ties with Critical Minerals MoU

In a significant move to bolster international cooperation, India and the United States have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on critical minerals, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced. The agreement aims at enhancing semiconductor supply chain resilience and deepening collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government.

Addressing the press, Goyal noted that this was the sixth commercial dialogue between the two nations, buoyed by the critical minerals MoU. The talks encompassed sustainability, clean energy, and even prospective tourism ventures, reflecting a multifaceted approach to international partnership.

Goyal emphasized ongoing discussions to broaden engagement beyond direct bilateral ties, touching on technology and sustainability. Notably, he mentioned plans for a technology and sustainability summit and highlighted the 9th CEO Forum, which focused on expanding business collaboration in space, aviation, and clean energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)