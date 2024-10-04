India Pledges Support as Nepal Faces Monsoon Fury

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, has extended deep condolences and pledged support for relief and reconstruction efforts, following devastating floods and landslides in Nepal. In a show of solidarity, Srivastava conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, assuring unwavering support during this challenging time.

The ambassador conveyed sincere condolences on behalf of India for the losses incurred during the disaster. He reiterated India's readiness to assist Nepal in its relief and reconstruction efforts, as highlighted in Modi's communication to Oli. The collaboration between the two countries is expected to bolster efforts aiding the affected Nepali populace.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall, prompting caution across Bagmati and Koshi regions. This comes amid rising death tolls and record rainfall, as monsoon winds persist, extending the season beyond its usual timeline.

Weather departments reported record-high readings in several regions, with severe rains extending beyond projected averages. The prolonged monsoon impacts thousands, as authorities urge cautious travel and seek shelter for affected residents.

