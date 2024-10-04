Argentina's Foreign Minister's Pivotal Visit to India
Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino is visiting India from October 5-9, co-chairing a joint commission meeting with S Jaishankar. The visit marks 75 years of diplomatic ties, focusing on strengthening the India-Argentina strategic partnership, and includes interactions with business leaders and think tanks.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Argentina's Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, is set for an official visit to India from October 5 to 9. During this visit, she will co-chair the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting alongside India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, according to an announcement from India's Ministry of External Affairs. The discussions are poised to focus on enhancing bilateral ties and exploring avenues to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Mondino's visit aligns with the commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Argentina and India. Apart from her role in the commission meeting, Mondino is expected to engage with several Indian ministers, including those of Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Consumer Affairs. Her itinerary also includes participation in a business interaction arranged by the Confederation of Indian Industry and a dialogue session with the think tank Observer Research Foundation.
Historically, India and Argentina have nurtured a relationship grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to the rule of law. Their diplomatic relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2019. Over the decades, various high-level interactions have cemented strong ties across multiple sectors. Noteworthy exchanges in recent years include PM Modi's meetings with Argentine leaders during global summits. Mondino's visit continues this legacy of fostering and expanding bilateral cooperation.
