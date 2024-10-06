US Embassy Warns Citizens of Potential Protests in Pakistan

The US Embassy in Pakistan has issued a cautionary advisory to American citizens in the country, warning of potential protest activities from October 4-7. This alert advises citizens to steer clear of large gatherings and keep abreast of information through local media channels.

The advisory highlights expected large crowds, traffic jams, enhanced checkpoint security, and possible mobile and internet service disruptions. The embassy warns that these issues could extend beyond October 7, urging citizens to remain vigilant, assess their personal security plans, and vacate any potential protest zones promptly.

The statement emphasizes to US citizens the volatile nature of protests, which, despite appearing peaceful, could escalate into violence. With the military presence heightened for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting and high-profile visits, the embassy stresses caution and cooperation with local authorities, per reports from ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)