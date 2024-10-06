Turmoil in KP: Urgent Assembly Session Called Amid PTI Protests

An emergency session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been called on Sunday in response to PTI protests, ARY News announced. Initially slated for October 7, the meeting was moved forward following the detention of activists in Islamabad.

Confusion reigns over whether KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested or confined at KP House in Islamabad. While PTI retracted statements of an arrest, government spokesperson Barrister Saif noted the KP House's siege as proof of success, raising tensions.

Contradictory narratives emerge, with some alleging Gandapur's arrest by Inspector General of Islamabad Police on charges of attacking the state, while others, including security sources, deny such claims, highlighting the volatile situation as Gandapur planned a protest at D-Chowk with his convoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)