Left Menu

Turmoil in KP: Urgent Assembly Session Called Amid PTI Protests

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has scheduled an urgent session amidst a flurry of protests by PTI activists. Confusion surrounds the alleged arrest of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with conflicting reports on his status as tensions rise between provincial officials and security forces in Pakistan's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:42 IST
Turmoil in KP: Urgent Assembly Session Called Amid PTI Protests
KPK CM Aman Ali Gandapur (Photo/@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An emergency session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been called on Sunday in response to PTI protests, ARY News announced. Initially slated for October 7, the meeting was moved forward following the detention of activists in Islamabad.

Confusion reigns over whether KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested or confined at KP House in Islamabad. While PTI retracted statements of an arrest, government spokesperson Barrister Saif noted the KP House's siege as proof of success, raising tensions.

Contradictory narratives emerge, with some alleging Gandapur's arrest by Inspector General of Islamabad Police on charges of attacking the state, while others, including security sources, deny such claims, highlighting the volatile situation as Gandapur planned a protest at D-Chowk with his convoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024