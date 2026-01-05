Crucial Rajasthan Assembly Session to Shape Fiscal Future

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is gearing up for a pivotal session, commencing on January 28, as per a statement by Speaker Vasudev Devnani. It's expected to run approximately for a month.

Governor Haribhau Bagade has officially confirmed the session, which will start with an address to the House. Highlighting the significance of the event, the Speaker revealed plans to present the state budget for the financial year 2026-27. Key legislative issues and public interest matters are scheduled for discussion.

With procedures like Question Hour and Calling Attention motions, legislators will be equipped to voice public concerns. In preparation, an all-party meeting has been called by Devnani to ensure smooth proceedings, emphasizing its historical importance in the assembly.

