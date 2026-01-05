Left Menu

Crucial Rajasthan Assembly Session to Shape Fiscal Future

The fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to begin on January 28, lasting about a month. The session will include the presentation of the state budget for 2026-27, discussions on key legislative matters, and provide an opportunity for legislators to address public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:47 IST
Crucial Rajasthan Assembly Session to Shape Fiscal Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is gearing up for a pivotal session, commencing on January 28, as per a statement by Speaker Vasudev Devnani. It's expected to run approximately for a month.

Governor Haribhau Bagade has officially confirmed the session, which will start with an address to the House. Highlighting the significance of the event, the Speaker revealed plans to present the state budget for the financial year 2026-27. Key legislative issues and public interest matters are scheduled for discussion.

With procedures like Question Hour and Calling Attention motions, legislators will be equipped to voice public concerns. In preparation, an all-party meeting has been called by Devnani to ensure smooth proceedings, emphasizing its historical importance in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception

AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception

 India
2
Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill

Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls I...

 India
3
A Symphony of Wings: Asian Waterbird Census at National Zoological Park

A Symphony of Wings: Asian Waterbird Census at National Zoological Park

 India
4
Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026